Chiefs’ Moloisane – ‘We are not panicking’

'The goal is to make sure the team wins and make sure we support each other,' said the Chiefs defender.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabo Moloisane believes the side has enough cover to cope with the absence of injured goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

Chiefs goalkeeper blow

Chiefs announced this week that Petersen will be out for four to six weeks with a knee injury he picked up in training on Tuesday.

The Chiefs shot-stopper excelled for Amakhosi last season, but has been having a more difficult time in the new campaign.

Amakhosi will play their final Betway Premiership match before the international break on Sunday when they take on Golden Arrows at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Renaldo Leaner, signed this season, or Bruce Bvuma are the two men in line to replace Petersen against Arrows.

Moloisane – ‘We have capable guys’

A good performance could even lead to either claiming the number one jersey after the international break.

“First, well wishes to Beeza (Petersen),” Moloisane told Chiefs media.

“Secondly I think we have capable guys in the goalkeeping department. Bruce is there, Renaldo is there. The goal is to make sure the team wins and make sure we support each other. So we are not panicking”.

Arrows did shock Chiefs earlier in the season, beating Amakhosi 1-0 at FNB Stadium in the MTN8 quarterfinals.

“We lost a game we shouldn’t have lost,” said Moloisane.

“It was a game of very few chances, with minor mistakes. We know going into this game that they are a team that plays a lot of counter-attacks. So it is something we are really preparing for.”

Chiefs, who will also be without injured striker Wandile Duba against Arrows, could do with a victory to send them into the international break in good spirits. Fernando Da Cruz’s side have only managed one win in their last three league matches, drawing with both Polokwane City and Richards Bay.

“It is going to be extremely important to get the three points,” added Moloisane.

“We have got two draws in games we should have won. Especially going into the Fifa break (we need to) take a bit of pressure off our shoulders, knowing we are keeping pace with the teams at the top.”