Orlando Pirates seek to extend long unbeaten run

The defending league champions currently trail league leaders Sundowns by seven points but have three games in hand.

Orlando Pirates will look to extend their long unbeaten run when they take on Durban City in the Betway Premiership at the Amstel Arena on Thursday.

The Buccaneers are unbeaten in 24 matches across all competitions, having not suffered a defeat in normal time since their 2-1 home loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in February.

Since that defeat, Pirates have won 17 and drawn seven of their 24 matches. The defending league champions currently trail league leaders Sundowns by seven points but have three games in hand.

The second-placed Buccaneers come into this encounter against City high on confidence after reaching the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League this past weekend.

Pirates came from a goal down to book their spot in the next round of the lucrative African competition with a 3-1 win over Mauritius’ La Cure Waves.

They will now meet Namibian champions African Stars in the second preliminary round.

Moremi boost for Pirates

With games coming thick and fast, the injury list continues to grow, and coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will have to shuffle his pack again in this clash against City.

Ouaddou went into the game against La Cure Waves without Andre De Jong, Thalente Mbatha, Evidence Makgopa, Ghampani Lungu and Sihle Nduli, who were still nursing an assortment of injuries.

The good news for the Moroccan coach is that winger Tshepang Moremi will return to the team after missing Saturday’s game through suspension.

In Durban City, the Pirates are up against a confident opponent who just soared into the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup this past weekend.

City edged Rukinzo FC 2-1 in Burundi on Sunday in the first round second-leg preliminary encounter to advance to the next round with a 3-1 aggregate scoreline, following their 1-0 win in the first leg last weekend.

Although it was a nervy finish for his team after letting the hosts grab a goal back, coach Khalil Ben Youssef was pleased with his side’s character.

“At 2-0 we were in a strong position, but when they scored, we had to stay calm. I thought the players showed good character to manage the game and see it through,” he said.

The sides have already met in a cup game this season, with Pirates edging City 2-1 in extra time in the opening round of the MTN8 in Orlando last month.