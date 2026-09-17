OPINION: Abdeslam Ouaddou is right about showboating: It serves no purpose

Football is entertainment, of course, but ultimately it is about scoring goals.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou ruffled a few feathers when he spoke about showboating after his side’s 3-1 win over La Cure Waves in the CAF Champions League first qualifying round last Saturday. His comments have reignited an old debate in South African football, when does flair become unnecessary showboating? For years, it has almost become part of the culture.

Ouaddou has a point

When a team has a comfortable lead, players start performing tricks, juggling the ball and attempting elaborate skills to entertain supporters. As much as some may hate to admit it, Ouaddou has a point. Showboating, particularly when it serves no purpose, feels increasingly outdated in modern football.

Football is entertainment, of course, but ultimately it is about scoring goals and winning matches. Gone are the days when a player could stand on the ball or juggle it repeatedly simply to get the crowd excited. It might bring a few cheers from the stands, but it does not necessarily help a team win a football match.

South African football has often looked towards Brazil as the ultimate example of expressive football. The likes of Neymar, Vinícius Júnior, Ronaldinho and Robinho are regularly mentioned when discussing players who brought flair and creativity to the game.

However, there is an important distinction. What these players do is not simply showboating. Their tricks, dribbles and skills are generally performed with a purpose, to beat an opponent, create space, advance the ball and ultimately create or score a goal.

We have to become more serious

If South Africa wants to become a powerhouse on the African continent again and compete on the global stage, we have to become more serious about the fundamentals of winning football matches.

The obsession should be with scoring goals, creating chances and being ruthless in the final third. Football will always be entertainment, but results are what ultimately define teams.

Just look at some of the matches that have remained etched in football history. Germany’s 7-1 victory over Brazil at the 2014 World Cup remains unforgettable. Manchester United’s 8-2 demolition of Arsenal in 2011 is still discussed more than a decade later.

Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final has also entered the record books. These matches are remembered because of the football, the goals and the ruthlessness.

Flair without purpose is useless

So perhaps we should stop treating Ouaddou’s comments as an attack on South African football culture and instead use them to ask a bigger question, where exactly is our football going? There is absolutely nothing wrong with flair. South African football should never lose its creativity, personality or entertainment value, but flair without purpose is useless.

The best players know when to entertain and, more importantly, when to hurt the opposition. If we remain attached to the idea that showboating is an essential part of our game and entertainment, we risk falling further behind nations that are far more ruthless and effective in the final third.