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Pirates provide injury update ahead of Durban City clash

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

17 September 2026

04:55 pm

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Pirates are currently second with 13 points from five matches.

Pirates provide injury update ahead of Durban City clash

Orlando Pirates forward Ghampani Lungu is doubtful for tonight’s clash against Durban City. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

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Orlando Pirates have provided an injury update ahead of tonight’s Betway Premiership clash against Durban City.

The clash is set to take place at the Orlando Amstel Arena, with the match scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm.

Pirates are currently second with 13 points from five matches and can cut the gap to league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a win against City. The Brazilians have collected 20 points from their opening eight fixtures.

Ahead of this evening clash, Pirates have confirmed that Thalente Mbatha, Evidence Makgopa, Sihle Nduli, and Mohau Nkota remain unavailable for selection as they continue their recovery from injury.

Meanwhile, forwards Gamphani Lungu and Andre de Jong will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the match.

“Orlando Pirates return to league action following two weeks of CAF Champions League football,” read the club statement on their official website.

“The defending Betway Premiership champions host Durban City at the Amstel Arena this evening as they look to keep pace with early pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns, who have collected 20 points from their opening eight matches.

“The Buccaneers are second on the table with 13 points from five matches and have an opportunity to close the gap on the Tshwane-based side.

“Ahead of tonight’s encounter, Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm the following team news:

“Thalente Mbatha, Evidence Makgopa, Sihle Nduli and Mohau Nkota remain unavailable for selection as they continue their recovery from their respective injuries.

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“Meanwhile, Gamphani Lungu and Andre de Jong will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the match.”

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