Chiefs’ Mtasingwa – ‘We are feeling positive’

'It is massively important to us as a team considering our recent results,' said the Chiefs midfielder.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa believes Amakhosi can make the most of a full week of preparation as they take on Golden Arrows on Sunday in their last Betway Premiership match before the international break.

Chiefs need to get back to winning ways

Chiefs are coming off a 1-1 draw at Polokwane City last weekend and could do with all three points at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

“Our game model is well structured. It’s just that we have been unlucky with results,” Mtasingwa told the Chiefs official website.

“We have a good spirit in the camp. We have had a full week to get ready, and we are feeling positive about the game this weekend.

“It is massively important to us as a team considering our recent results. We always focus on the next game and are looking forward to it because we really want to boost our momentum with a win ahead of the FIFA international break that follows.”

Mtasingwa also believes Chiefs can be helped by the game being played in Mbombela. Arrows had to move their home game to Mpumalanga after they could not find a suitable venue in KwaZulu Natal.

“The venue can count in our favour because we always have a lot of our fans that turn out to support us, for which we are very grateful,” he said.

“Their support is a big motivator for us because we want to make them proud and happy.”

Mtasingwa has made three appearances for Chiefs this season, with his only start coming in the 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal loss to Arrows in August.

‘It’s related to his adaptation’

The 27-year-old did come off the bench for the last 23 minutes of last weekend’s draw with City.

“It’s related to his adaptation in South Africa because he arrived a little bit late during our preseason,” Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz told reporters on Mtasingwa’s lack of game time.

“So he needs time to adapt to our game model. I trust in him a lot.

“After the FIFA break we will play a lot of games … we will need everyone and Adolf will get minutes.”