Orlando Pirates down Durban City to close gap on Sundowns

City moved down to 11th spot with six points in six games.

Orlando Pirates kept pace with Betway Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after defeating Durban City 2-0 at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Thursday evening.

Goals from Lebone Seema and Tshepang Moremi gave Pirates a hard-fought victory over City that saw the Buccaneers cut Sundowns’ lead at the top to four points, and they still have two games in hand over the Brazilians.

The hosts dominated the opening exchanges, with Yanela Mbuthuma and Moremi creating early goal-scoring chances.

It was the visitors, though, who were presented with a perfect chance to take an early lead in the fifth minute when Mthetheleli Mthiyane was dispossessed in a dangerous area. Sipho Chaine, however, came to his rescue when he produced a brilliant save with his leg to deny Tylo Sanger.

Pirates controlled the match from early on, but found chances hard to come by against an organised City outfit. They had to wait until the 21st minute for their first real threat on goal, with forward Simphiwe Masilela unleashing a long-range drive that drew an easy save from Fredrick Asare.

Five minutes later, Mthiyane also tried his luck from range, but again, Asare was well-positioned to make another easy save.

Pirates were making some unusual individual mistakes in dangerous areas in this game. And it was from another mistake by Thapelo Mokobodi that the Durban side was presented with another chance to score, but again Chaine came to the Buccaneers’ rescue when he parried Gaston Sirino’s shot away for a corner kick.

Jean Lwamba Lubumba almost opened the scoring for City on the stroke of half-time when he was sent through on goal by a great pass from Kyle Jurgens, but Chaine produced another brilliant save to make sure that the sides were locked at 0-0 at the break.

Pirates came out with guns blazing in the second half as they looked for goals, but the City defence did well to keep them at bay.

Asare was finally beaten in the 58th minute, and it was an unusual suspect in Seema who headed in Kabelo Kgositsile’s corner kick.

Moremi doubled Pirates’ lead 10 minutes later with a cool finish following another brilliant move from the hosts.

It was the final nail in City’s coffin, which moved them down to 11th spot with six points in six games..