Chiefs’ Nabi explains decision not to play Da Silva

'We appreciate that in the future we will have him,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi believed it would have been unfair on new striker Flavio Da Silva to throw him into the fray against Mamelodi Sundowns in their goalless Betway Premiership draw at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Nabi – There is frustration

No chance for Chiefs’ Silva

Da Silva was named as a substitute for the first time, after receiving his clearance to play. But even with the scores tied at 0-0, Nabi did not feel it was the right time for him to play.

“Silva’s last game was the Toyota Cup (against Asante Kotoko), and today was a big game. To throw him in after a month without a competitive game would not (have been good). That is why we decided to keep him (on the bench). We appreciate that in the future we will have him.”

Chiefs played well against a strangely muted Sundowns and could have won the game with more composure in the final third. Nabi, however, refused to be too critical of his side’s attackers.

“It is true that some situations could have been dealt with differently, maybe by making better decisions,” said Nabi.

“But …. Also we have to recognise the quality of the opponent. Their goalkeeper made two good saves.

“I believe (the answer) is to continue working. Other players are coming in, and we believe we will have a killer instinct in the future. But today we played a Sundowns team with great defenders.”

Nabi also praised Wandile Duba, who started the game against Sundowns, for his tireless work in attack.

“Duba made so many runs and pressed so hard. Sometimes when you run too much you lose a bit of freshness in front of goal,” he said.

Nabi also responded to Miguel Cardoso’s claim that his Sundowns side are playing with fatigue following Saturday’s MTN8 semifinal against Pirates, and on the back of a shortened pre-season because of the Club World Cup.

‘There is maybe fatigue’

“It is a fact that there is maybe fatigue,” said the Chiefs coach.

“They played three days ago and with the Club World Cup they didn’t have a proper pre-season. But we also know the number of players they have and the quality they have. And we believe it is easier for them to replace the players who don’t play or are tired.”

ALSO READ: Chiefs hold firm in Sundowns draw

Chiefs now have one more game before the September international break. Nabi’s men will play Golden Arrows away from home at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban tomorrow.