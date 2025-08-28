Cardoso questions judgement as Sundowns fans turn on him

"Why am I obliged to win every match and be judged by that and other people can draw but we are judged differently?" Cardoso questioned.

Under-fire Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has questioned the criteria being used to judge him so early in the season.



The Brazilians are still unbeaten in open play after seven matches in all competitions, with three wins and four draws.



However, their MTN8 campaign ended in heartbreak when they were knocked out by Orlando Pirates on penalties in the semi-final. That setback was followed by another stalemate against Kaizer Chiefs in a Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.



READ MORE: Chiefs hold firm in Sundowns draw

The result saw Masandawana supporters vent their frustration in the stands, with many calling for the coach’s head after the final whistle.



Cardoso expressed surprise at the reaction, pointing to his side’s recent impressive run at the FIFA Club World Cup.

“Were you expecting the kind of game that you think we will always arrive here and give them five (goals),” Cardoso questioned.

“You are respecting me, but you’re not respecting the other teams, and you’re making them much worse than they are. They are very big teams, and last year, Pirates reached the semi-final of the CAF Champions League. We played them twice, and we didn’t lose, and of course we wanted to win, and we led two times.”

“I don’t think we were worse than Pirates and we were also not worse here (at FNB Stadium) in front of 65,000 fans. We also had moments where we controlled the match. Why am I obliged to win every match and be judged by that, and other people can draw, but we are judged differently?”

Cardoso also lamented the absence of reigning PSL Footballer of the Season Lucas Ribeiro, who has yet to feature this campaign as he forcibly pushes for a move abroad.



Sundowns now turn their focus to Stellenbosch FC in a tricky away league fixture that could prove decisive for Cardoso if his side fails to collect maximum points on Saturday.

“You must understand that the team that played at the Club World Cup is not the same team that is playing now because the impact of the players that are absent is so big,” he added.

“We need to rebuild and that is done with players that some of them are young and some of them last season almost didn’t play.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Nabi explains decision not to play Da Silva

“We are happy to rebuild and we will arrive where we are going. We are committed to the work and we are so strong inside the club and we will become stronger and victories will follow.”