Mutizwa hurts Chiefs again in Arrows victory

The Zimbabwean scores the winner as Chiefs lose another Betway Premiership match.

Knox Mutizwa celebrates after scoring the winner for Arrows against Chiefs. Picture: Backpagepix

Knox Mutizwa continues to torment Kaizer Chiefs. The Zimbabwean bagged a brilliant assist as well as his seventh goal for Golden Arrows against Amakhosi on Saturday ,as Manqoba Mngqithi’s side beat Chiefs 2-1 in the Betway Premiership at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

ALSO READ: Adams nets late winner as Sundowns edge Sekhukhune

Arrows completed a league double over Nasreddine Nabi’s Chiefs, who have now lost ten of their 23 Premiership matches this season. If this is a building process the foundations do not look stable.

Mixed fortunes for Maart

Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart missed a penalty, but then grabbed an equaliser to cancel out Nduduzo Sibiya’s effort for Arrows. Mutizwa, however, capped off an improved second half display by Arrows to move Mngqithi’s side within two points of Chiefs in the table.

Nabi’s side are in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, but they are in serious danger of missing out on a top eight league finish, if they continue this dismal form.

Chiefs were handed a gilt-edged chance to grab the lead in the 10th minute. Glody Lilepo, playing on the left wing, beat Thokozani Lukhele and burst into the penalty area, only to be clipped by the Arrows defender.

Maart stepped up from the spot but his effort cannoned back off the post.

Vulnerable Chiefs

Chiefs looked vulnerable defensively and Sibiya might have done better in the 15th minute. The Arrows forward played a good one-two with Velemseni Ndwandwe, but couldn’t hit the target with only Bruce Bvuma to beat.

Lilepo then forced a save from Edward Maova, but it was Arrows who went in front in the 25th minute.

Knox Mutizwa brushed Inacio Miguel off the ball far too easily down the right, surged forward and sent in a low cross that gave Sibiya an easy tap in.

Chiefs were level within four minutes. Gaston Sirino’s brilliant ball sent Maart into the area and he made amends for his penalty miss, toe-poking a finish past Edward Maova.

Sirino was having a fine game as Chiefs’ main creative force. Another splendid pass sent Dillon Solomons into the box, but while he danced passed a challenge, his finish was woeful.

Arrows were forced into a change three minutes before the break, Lukhele coming off injured and replaced by Ayabulela Maxwele.

Lilepo almost immediately welcomed Maxwele to the pitch by skipping past him, but his shot was saved again by Maova.

Both sides made changes at half time. Thabo Cele looked to be struggling with an injury in the first half, and he was replaced by Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

Arrows made a double change, Thabani Zuke and Sbonele Cele coming on for Nqobeko Dlamini and Sibusiso Sibeko.

Van Rooi misses, Mutizwa hits

In the 51st minute, Arrows wasted a glorious chance to regain the lead. Angelo Van Rooi broke the Chiefs offside trap but with only Bvuma to beat , he missed the target.

Chiefs coach Nabi brought on Mduduzi Shabalala and Wandile Dube and Amakhosi did get a bit more impetus in attack, though they still battled to create many opportunities.

And it was Mutizwa who struck for Arrows 13 minutes from time. The Zimbabwean striker’s ball for Siyanda Mnthanti down the right was not the best.

ALSO READ: Mmodi reveals Chiefs league target

But Mthanti, who had only come on a few minutes earlier for Van Rooi, brilliantly flew past Edmilson Dove. His fizzing cross was pushed by Bvuma into the path of Mutizwa, who made no mistake.