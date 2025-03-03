Chiefs’ Nabi slams colleague, asks fans not be too harsh on players

'It has been ten years with these things going on and coming back to zero,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has hit out at an unnamed colleague for showing him a lack of respect. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi says fans need to be careful of sending the club ‘back to zero’ with their criticism of his side.

Nabi also hit out at an unnamed colleague who he said lacked respect in speaking about the Chiefs’ head coach.

Chiefs rack up the defeats

Chiefs played well in defeat on Saturday, putting up a decent fight despite ultimately losing 1-0 to Betway Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi have now lost eight league games this seaso. They are showing little sign of being a side that can challenge for the title in the near future. Their next test comes on Tuesday evening when they host Magesi FC at FNB Stadium.

After the Sundowns game, Nabi called on the critics to be kinder to his players.

“Sometimes to play in these big clubs, the results are not positive and the critics are so harsh on the players,” said the Chiefs head coach.

“Sometimes even in the next game they have to deal with a lot. To encourage the players and put them in the right mindset and (to get them to understand) the tactics of the game becomes a bit difficult. But we believe these players can do it.

“They just need to be supported. Mistakes can happen to anyone.

“The coach can also be criticised,” he added.

“That is how the job is. When we lose four (goals), we have a right to be criticised.”

Chiefs lost 4-1 at home to SuperSport United in the game before the Sundowns match).

“But fans need to be careful. This is a process that is going on. It has been ten years with these things going on and coming back to zero.

‘A lack of respect’

“Sometimes people don’t want the process to arrive. The best way is to criticise the coach, the coach is fired and the process goes to zero again, and the cycle is starting every year.

“Criticism is part of the job. But sometimes when you see a colleague criticise you, it is a lack of respect, especially when you are in a bad situation. That is what has impacted me, not the rest, being criticised by a colleague who has been in these old shoes. I believe in myself … and my experience. I know what I am doing and I will get it right.”