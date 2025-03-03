Have Sundowns added another Bafana striker to their ranks?

Cardoso will be hoping the forward can get back to full fitness before the season ends.

Lebo Mothiba’s search for a new club is over after the striker put pen to paper with Mamelodi Sundowns. According to sources close the club, Mothiba has impressed the Miguel Cardoso and his technical team over the past couple of weeks in training.

Mothiba has been without a club since May last year after parting ways with French top-flight club Strasbourg, where he spent six seasons. After months of looking for a new home, the 29-year-old has finally agreed to a short-term deal with Sundowns, who were keen to bolster their attacking department.

Mothiba back in SA

After a decade in Europe, Mothiba finally returns to South Africa after playing for Lille, Valenciennes, Strasbourg and Troyes. Mothiba nearly joined Standard Liège, but the move collapsed after both parties couldn’t agree on terms. He also tried his luck at German club Karlsruhe and Wydad Casablanca in Morocco before being snapped up by Sundowns.

Sundowns wait on fitness

Cardoso will be hoping the forward can get back to full fitness before the season ends. It is believed that Mothiba has signed a deal until the end of the current season, with an option to renew for another season.