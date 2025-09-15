Chiefs need to reduce squad size – Nabi

'The technical staff and management, through the sporting director Kaizer Jnr, are working on options to offload some players in the squad,' said the Chiefs head coach yesterday.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has admitted the side need to sell or loan some players before the transfer window shuts on September 22.

ALSO READ: Kwinika credits team ethic for Chiefs’ defensive excellence

Amakhosi have made a host of signings in the last couple of months and at the moment have a squad of almost 40 players.

Chiefs’ Nabi – ‘The squad is big’

“It is true the squad is big. The technical staff and management, through the sporting director Kaizer Jnr, are working on options to offload some players in the squad,” said Nabi yesterday.

“(We want to) especially give possibilities to some players who have not had … enough playing time. And also to young players to get the experience needed in the PSL. Everyone is aware of that and we are working around the clock.”

Striker Tashreeq Morris, goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, left back Happy Mashiane and midfielder Samkelo Zwane are among those battling for game time at Chiefs who could move, either on loan or a permanent deal.

Chiefs will play Sekhukhune United on Tuesday evening in a Betway Premiership clash. Whoever wins the match at FNB Stadium will leapfrog Sundowns at the top of the table.

The game is likely to come too soon for new striker Khanyisa Mayo, who Nabi said is still awaiting his registration.

An injured Etiosa Ighodaro and Lebohang Maboe are also among the new Chiefs signings set to miss this game.

“Obviously there are players that have been recruited, but under different conditions,” added Nabi.

‘We did not recruit them in a rush to play’

“Some came to us without having a proper pre-season where they were, or maybe they didn’t have a club.

ALSO READ: Mabasa makes his mark for Pirates after difficult start

“Some had a pre-season but got injured like Ighodaro. That is why we need to be very careful incorporating new players.

“We did not recruit them in a rush to play them right away. We recruited a lot of players, and a lot of young players because we want to look to the future of the club. Some are ready and some are not. Maboe had surgery a few weeks ago.”