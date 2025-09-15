Mgosi

Sundowns ready to loan out-of-favour Johannes

'The coach believes other players in that position are far ahead of him,' a source told the Mgosi Squad

Kegan Johannes of South Africa during the 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN, football South Africa Training Session at the Mandela Annex, Kampala on the 14 August 2025 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Kegan Johannes could be sent out on loan before the transfer window closes, with several clubs reportedly interested in his services. 

The 24-year-old has struggled to establish himself at Chloorkop since making the switch from SuperSport United at the start of last season.

His omission from the squad that competed at the recent FIFA Club World Cup has further cast doubt over his future with the Brazilians. Despite Khuliso Mudau’s absence at the beginning of the campaign, Johannes has yet to feature this season.

Coach Miguel Cardoso has instead turned to Zuko Mdunyelwa and the versatile Thapelo Morena to fill the right-back berth. According to information reaching Phakaaathi, clubs including Siwelele FC have expressed interest in securing Johannes on loan.

“From what I know, he will find game time difficult because the coach believes other players in that position are far ahead of him,” a source close to the club revealed.

“The team is open to letting him go on loan so he can get minutes elsewhere. With Khuliso (Mudau) back in the squad, competition for places will only intensify.”

In addition to the strong competition in defence, Johannes’ progress at Sundowns has been disrupted by recurring niggling injuries, which have limited his opportunities to stake a claim for a regular place in the line-up. 

