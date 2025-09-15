Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Kwinika credits team ethic for Chiefs’ defensive excellence

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

15 September 2025

11:34 am

RELATED ARTICLES

I feel like everyone is playing for us to keep clean sheets,” said Kwinika on Monday.

Zitha Kwinika - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika addressed the media at Naturena on Monday. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs captain Zitha Kwinika believes it is the whole Amakhosi team that has contributed to their incredible defensive turnaround this season. 

ALSO READ: Cardoso gives Zwane injury update

Amakhosi will take on Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Tuesday and are the only team in the top flight yet to have conceded a goal this season. 

Kwinika’s Chiefs can go top again

Nabi’s Chiefs are tied in second place in the table with Eric Tinkler’s Sekhukhune on 13 points from five games, and if there is a winner on Tuesday they will go back above leaders Sundowns. 

“It is not only the defenders, I feel like everyone is playing for us to keep clean sheets,” said Kwinika on Monday at the Chiefs Village in Naturena. 

“The strikers are chasing from the top, and they sometimes stop the ball from even getting to the defenders. It is a group thing, it is about our block, how we shift. The goalkeeper also plays a role. The whole group is preparing well.” 

Central defender Kwinika made just five appearances for Chiefs in the Premiership last season, as he fell out of favour under Nasreddine Nabi. An injury to Aden McCarthy, however, gave Kwinika a chance against Richards Bay on August 19. 

And he has not disappointed. 

‘Everyone has a life journey’

“I am a human and at the end of the day, everyone has a life journey,” said Kwinika on his absence from the team. 

“Part of my journey was to be in a space I had never experienced in 12 years of professional football. 

RELATED ARTICLES

“But it was supposed to happen that way and being the person I am I endured that. 

“You need to face it, hopefully the storm passes and when it (the chance) catches you, you are ready.”

Chiefs were initially skippered by Angolan defender Inacio Miguel, after Yusuf Maart left the club at the end of the last campaign. Miguel, however, immediately handed the armband to Kwinika after he came on against Richards Bay. 

Miguel spoke recently about the amount of respect he has for his 31 year-old central defensive partner. 

“I also have so much respect for Miguel and everyone else,” added Kwinika. 

ALSO READ: Sundowns cruise past ten-man Magesi

“At this point it is not about who is doing what. It is about the team. Certain players have been selected as part of the leadership group. It is funny that you see Miguel giving out more orders even when I have the armband! It’s is not about that. It is about the leadership a person had, and what we want to achieve (as a team).”

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Sekhukhune United F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Activists demand action on mining rights abuses in Africa
Crime Kidnapping crisis deepens as copycat syndicates target all walks of life
Crime Man who allegedly broke into Bloemfontein NPA offices already in prison for another crime
Weather Level 1 warning: Damaging winds could lead to risk of runaway fires
Politics ANCYL dismisses reports of succession battles, confirms call for early national congress

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp