Kwinika credits team ethic for Chiefs’ defensive excellence

I feel like everyone is playing for us to keep clean sheets,” said Kwinika on Monday.

Kaizer Chiefs captain Zitha Kwinika believes it is the whole Amakhosi team that has contributed to their incredible defensive turnaround this season.

Amakhosi will take on Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Tuesday and are the only team in the top flight yet to have conceded a goal this season.

Kwinika’s Chiefs can go top again

Nabi’s Chiefs are tied in second place in the table with Eric Tinkler’s Sekhukhune on 13 points from five games, and if there is a winner on Tuesday they will go back above leaders Sundowns.

“It is not only the defenders, I feel like everyone is playing for us to keep clean sheets,” said Kwinika on Monday at the Chiefs Village in Naturena.

“The strikers are chasing from the top, and they sometimes stop the ball from even getting to the defenders. It is a group thing, it is about our block, how we shift. The goalkeeper also plays a role. The whole group is preparing well.”

Central defender Kwinika made just five appearances for Chiefs in the Premiership last season, as he fell out of favour under Nasreddine Nabi. An injury to Aden McCarthy, however, gave Kwinika a chance against Richards Bay on August 19.

And he has not disappointed.

‘Everyone has a life journey’

“I am a human and at the end of the day, everyone has a life journey,” said Kwinika on his absence from the team.

“Part of my journey was to be in a space I had never experienced in 12 years of professional football.

“But it was supposed to happen that way and being the person I am I endured that.

“You need to face it, hopefully the storm passes and when it (the chance) catches you, you are ready.”

Chiefs were initially skippered by Angolan defender Inacio Miguel, after Yusuf Maart left the club at the end of the last campaign. Miguel, however, immediately handed the armband to Kwinika after he came on against Richards Bay.

Miguel spoke recently about the amount of respect he has for his 31 year-old central defensive partner.

“I also have so much respect for Miguel and everyone else,” added Kwinika.

“At this point it is not about who is doing what. It is about the team. Certain players have been selected as part of the leadership group. It is funny that you see Miguel giving out more orders even when I have the armband! It’s is not about that. It is about the leadership a person had, and what we want to achieve (as a team).”