Sundowns’ Cardoso predicts tight premiership battle

'I said the league will be tough. What I mean is that the competition level has been raised,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns might be leading the Betway Premiership after 11 matches, but head coach Miguel Cardoso expects a fierce title race this season. Behind the Brazilians are Sekhukhune United, Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs, who complete the top four.

Sundowns currently top the standings on 22 points, two ahead of second-placed United, who have a game in hand while Pirates are three points adrift of Masandawana, although they have played two matches fewer.

ALSO READ: Pirates should have won the game against Sundowns – Ouaddou

Following Sundowns’ 1-1 draw with the Buccaneers at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday, Cardoso suggested that the gap between the leading teams has narrowed significantly this season. The 52-year-old praised the progress made by their traditional rivals, noting their improved recruitment and squad depth.

“I didn’t speak about us winning or losing [the league], I said the league will be tough. What I mean is that the competition level has been raised,” he said.

“You saw both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs having a strong pre-season and going abroad, bringing in players as quickly as possible in the market. You see Pirates making changes and you don’t feel the difference

“They can have the luxury of having (Kamogelo) Sebelebele out, and he’s been one of their most important players. Relebohile (Mofokeng), who last season was fighting for the best player of the league with Lucas Ribeiro, (is out) and you don’t feel the difference because it’s clear that the depth of this squad is much bigger than it was in the past.

“With Kaizer Chiefs, I see the same thing. You saw the game they won from the bench with high-quality players. Gaston Sirino is now starting on the bench. Teams are raising their level, so when the level raises, it’s obvious that the teams will be more equal.”

Sundowns had a turbulent start to the season after Brazilian striker Lucas Ribeiro forced a move abroad early in the campaign, while defender Khuliso Mudau missed several matches following a contractual dispute with the club

“It’s clear that we didn’t start the season in the best way possible in terms of the conditions we had,” Cardoso admitted.

“We had to cope with that, so I knew our start would be difficult. It’s only now that we have the conditions to grow this team to the level that we want.”

If Sekhukhune and Pirates were to win their games in hand, the picture at the top of the table could change dramatically. Still, Cardoso remains confident about Sundowns’ prospects.

ALSO READ: Cardoso hits back at ‘defensive’ tag after draw to Pirates

“Who is on top at the moment, and how many teams are in the championship? We have 15 behind us,” the Portuguese coach said.