Riveiro insists Pirates are still in the title race

'I think we're part of one of the best teams in Pirates’ history,' said the Pirates head coach.

Jose Rivera addresses the media at the Orlando Pirates press conference ahead of their clash with Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The battle lines have been drawn for Sunday’s blockbuster Betway Premiership clash between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium. The Brazilians are in the pound seat ahead of the much-anticipated top-of-the-table clash at the iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup venue.

Pirates’ Riveiro makes bold claim

They are on 58 points after 22 games while second-placed Pirates are 18 points adrift with four games in hand. Both PSL giants held separate press conferences on Thursday. As expected, the Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro put up a brave face when he addressed the media at Rand Stadium. He believes his side are in the title race despite Sundowns holding a healthy lead at the top of the premiership table.

“If you have a look at our performance so far in all the competitions, I think we’re part of one of the best teams in Pirates’ history. It’s about if you want to look in the same direction and with the same perspective,” Riveiro responded when asked why he hasn’t thrown in the towel yet.

“The numbers and performance are there so why should I look at the challenge in the direction you want me to look at. We need to be positive because we have reasons to be … not because I’m trying to motivate my people. It’s just a fact.

“You can look at some of the games that we played in the league and the games that our opponents who are in the top of the log have played already, it’s unreal. Everything is still positive and it’s in our hands, but obviously we have to perform at the level that the challenge requires.”

Sundowns’ previous success

Sundowns hammered Pirates 4-1 in the corresponding fixture at Loftus Versfeld last month. However, Riveiro’s Sundowns counterpart Miguel Cardoso refused to talk about the gap between the two teams.

“We basically see this one as the next match to be played in the PSL and a match that we need to approach in a similar way that we have been doing with the last ones,” Cardoso said.

“That is by studying our opponents as much as possible, understanding how they can play, their line-up, what characteristics they can show and what they can do to try and create some surprise. We understand all that and the tactical side of the game and pass to the players details that are important for this match.”