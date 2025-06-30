Chiefs among clubs interested in City forward

'I expect his future to be sorted within the next week or so,' a source close to the club told the Mgosi Squad.

Cape Town City forward Jaedin Rhodes has attracted interest from several Betway Premiership clubs following the club’s relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Rhodes is not the only City star drawing attention, with a number of Premier Soccer League outfits also reportedly preparing to raid the Mother City side for their top talent.

City challenge

With the club dropping to the National First Division, it may prove difficult for City chairman John Comitis to retain some of his big-name players.

The 22-year-old has previously been linked with Orlando Pirates, although a move never materialised and Comitis managed to keep hold of the highly-rated striker.

Chiefs target?

However, the Mgosi Squad has been informed that both Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu are now in the race to secure Rhodes’ signature ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

“At the moment, movement around the player is slow because the playoffs haven’t concluded yet, but I expect his future to be sorted within the next week or so,” a source close to the club told Mgosi Squad.

Rhodes made 21 league appearances during a disappointing 2024/25 season for City, which ended with the team being relegated.

Their drop to the lower division was confirmed after a 1-0 loss to ORBIT College last week Wednesday in the PSL relegation-promotion play-offs.