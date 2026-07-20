Chiefs’ Shabalala lands major deal ahead of new season

Shabalala is excited to join the PUMA football family.

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana rising star Mduduzi Shabalala has joined the PUMA South Africa football family and features in the campaign for the new PUMA ULTRA 7 football boot.



The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who made his Bafana debut in October 2025, joins a glittering PUMA football lineup which includes Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Iqraam Rayners, Bathusi Aubaas, Malibongwe Khoza, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thapelo Morena, Sailor Mudau, and Mfundo Vilakazi.

“Mdu’s performances last season were impressive, and we believe that we are signing a player that will be at the forefront of SA football for many years to come, and who will drive on-pitch visibility of our ULTRA football boots,” said PUMA SA’s Tshepo Mashishi.



“He is a player that has the talent to be a part of the SA national team and become one of the leaders when we are back on the world stage at the 2030 World Cup.”

Mdu delighted to join PUMA

Shabalala is excited to join the PUMA football family. “My decision was based on how well PUMA’s values, vision, and commitment to athletes align with my own goals and journey as a footballer. I push myself every day to improve, compete at the highest level, and make an impact on and off the pitch. I believe my ambition, work ethic, and passion for the game align perfectly with the brand.”

Looking forward to the new season, he said: “I want to improve my consistency, contribute more goals and assists, and continue developing all aspects of my game to help the team succeed.”

Shabalala will open the new season playing in the new PUMA ULTRA 7. “It’s lightweight, comfortable, and built for speed, which suits my style of play perfectly,” commented Shabalala.



Chiefs will kick off their 2026/2027 Betway Premiership season with an away match against newly-promoted Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium on 1 August.