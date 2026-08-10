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Simba SC beat Kaizer Chiefs to Neo Maema signature

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By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

10 August 2026

12:55 pm

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Simba are coached by South African Steve Barker.

Simba FC keep Neo Maema

Neo Maema will remain with Simba SC of Tanzania. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

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Neo Maema will remain in Tanzania for a second successive season despite reported interest from South African teams in Betway Premiership for his services.

His impressive spell at Simba SC last season has led to another deal being struck for him to return to East Africa.

Phakaaathi previously reported that a permanent stay at Simba was possible despite Kaizer Chiefs monitoring his situation with keen interest.

The highly rated midfielder is set for another season-long loan at Simba from Mamelodi Sundowns, where he was deemed surplus to requirements under Miguel Cardoso.

Although Maema has consistently avoided being drawn into speculation over a potential move to Naturena, it appears that Simba have beaten Amakhosi to his signature.

“It’s true that there were a number of clubs in the PSL that showed interest, but he’s already back in Tanzania,” a source told Mgosi Squad.

“I’m not sure about the current arrangement of the deal, but he is in Tanzania and feels appreciated and hence he will be continuing his football with Simba.”

Simba are coached by South African Steve Barker while former Sundowns defender Rushine De Reuck is also part of their set-up.

Read more on these topics

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Simba S.C.

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