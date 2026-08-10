OPINION: Letlhaku’s agents are setting him up for failure

Let's not forget that he has not exactly carried Sundowns since making his senior debut in 2024.

For a player who is yet to do anything particularly special to warrant this level of attention and importance, Mamelodi Sundowns youngster Kutlwano Letlhaku is in danger of being set up for failure.

Sometimes, the best thing an agent can do for a young footballer is to keep him away from the headlines and let his football do the talking.



The biggest concern is not necessarily the player himself, but the people around him. His representatives continue to put his name in the headlines and it is increasingly for the wrong reasons.

The latest revelation that Sundowns turned down an offer from an overseas club is another example of what appears to be an attempt to generate public sympathy. Letlhaku’s agent, Matthew Moore, and his representatives in South Africa are not doing the 20-year-old any favours by constantly discussing his affairs in public.

Instead, they are putting him in an uncomfortable position with Sundowns, particularly because he remains under contract with the club. This is not the first time there has been an attempt to use public pressure to facilitate a move abroad.

Letlhaku handed in a transfer request last year in an effort to force a move, but Sundowns stood firm. It is difficult to believe that a player so young would have taken such a drastic step without significant influence from those around him.

Let’s not forget that he has not exactly carried Sundowns since making his senior debut in 2024. He has shown flashes of quality, but being part of a successful team does not automatically mean a player has arrived.

Look at Relebohile Mofokeng, he carried Orlando Pirates on his shoulders before securing a move to Belgium. His performances made it difficult to ignore his readiness for the next step in his career.

This is not a criticism of Letlhaku’s ability. In fact, it is far from it. The concern is the influence being exerted around him and whether the current approach is genuinely in the best interests of his football development.

Having an agent becomes counterproductive when a player is repeatedly caught in a public battle between his representatives and his employers. There may well have been promises being made to Letlhaku about his future, but the reality remains simple, he is under contract at Sundowns.