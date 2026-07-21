Kaizer Chiefs youngster hails Amakhosi ‘fighting spirit’

'Our preparation is going very well' said the Chiefs youngster.

Kaizer Chiefs’ 19-year-old left back Kabelo Nkgwesa believes Amakhosi are highly motivated for the upcoming season on the back of their pre-season camp in Spain.

Chiefs back in SA

Chiefs are now back in South Africa after their European camp. They played three friendlies in Spain, against Glasgow Rangers, Al-Kholood and Elche CF.

Amakhosi will continue their pre-season preparations when they face Zimbabwe’s Scottland FC on Sunday in the Toyota Cup at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng.

Nkgwesa, a star in Chiefs’ Diski Challenge side, was given a run out in the clash with Glasgow Rangers.

“Our preparation is going very well. We can see what the coaches want from us and we are all working very hard to adapt to their ideas. There is a great fighting spirit within the squad and everyone is aiming to be ready for the battles ahead when the season starts,” he tells the Chiefs official website.

Nkgwesa was given a run-out in Chiefs’ first friendly match of the tour, a 1-1 draw against Scottish giants, Rangers, which afforded him first-hand insight into the standards demanded at the top level of professional football.

“I got to play 20 minutes in the first match and I got a sense of the difference in how they play compared to us, especially their physicality and endurance, which allowed them to finish stronger, so it is important that we earmark that as an area where we can improve,” added

‘Happy and gratreful’

“Also, it’s good to learn about game management, when to pass, the weight of the pass. Those seemingly small things can make a big difference in a match situation.”

“This is my second pre-season with the first-team squad, and I am very happy and grateful to be here,”continued. “

I would say to any ambitious youngster coming through the development academy that if they just keep working hard, stay dedicated and show character by stepping up every time when it matters, it is possible to get to here. You can be an individual sometimes but always be a team player.”