Kaizer Chiefs striker Duba says focus is on Arrows ahead of Soweto derby

Wandile Duba says Chiefs will not be distracted by the Soweto derby when they take on Golden Arrows on Tuesday . Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs teenage striker Wandile Duba has said that Amakhosi have their minds fully set on Tuesday night’s DStv Premiership encounter with Golden Arrows, even though the prospect of facing Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s Soweto derby looms on the horizon.

Midweek fixtures have often been problematic for Chiefs and Pirates ahead of a derby, but Chiefs have very little room for distraction, in the midst of another dismal campaign, that will see them go nine years without a single piece of silverware.

Duba came off the bench on Saturday in the goalless league draw with Moroka Swallows, a third consecutive game this year in which Amakhosi have failed to hit the back of the net.

“We have prepared for Arrows. We are ready for them and willing to give everything. Against Swallows we were a man down so we had to put in extra effort and we showed a good attitude. We must take that into our next two matches,” Duba told the Chiefs official website.

“We know we play Pirates in the Derby on the weekend but we are only focused on Arrows for now. We can’t look ahead yet. We want to win the next game we play, and that is Golden Arrows.”

Duba’s appearance against Swallows, coming on in the 56th minute, afforded him a first proper opportunity of the season – he also came on in the goalless draw with Royal AM on February 18, but that was as a 90th minute replacement for Ashley Du Preez.

“I was very grateful to the coach for giving me a chance against Swallows,” added Duba.

“It was exciting to be back in the Gold and Black. I have been working hard since the mini pre-season and the coaching staff have been very encouraging, telling me I will get my chance. I must just be patient and keep working hard.”

‘It has been tough’

Duba also revealed his difficulties off-the-field, as he has had to deal with the passing of his mother.

“It has been tough for me since I lost my mother last season because she was always very supportive,” he saud.

“My family and friends have been there for me even more than ever since I lost my mom. In some ways my friends have become my parents in the way they treat me, giving me guidance and advice. Likewise with my family, and I really appreciate it.”