Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

1 Jan 2024

11:32 am

Chiefs won’t bring in new striker in January, says Johnson

Amakhosi have been struggling to score goals this season.

Jasond Gonzalez has yet to score for Kaizer Chiefs (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has ruled out the possibility of the club signing a striker during the January transfer window.

ALSO READ: Chiefs coach Johnson – I don’t want any January signings

This is despite the fact that Amakhosi have been struggling to score goals this season.

Christian Saile has netted only three goals, while Ranga Chivaviro has only scored find the back of the net twice, with his second coming in the 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United last Saturday.

Jasond Gonzalez has yet to open his account for Amakhosi in 10 appearances and word is that he could be released in January.

“Ranga scores today, Gonzalez is trying his best, but when you look at the 10 points [in the last four matches] – and you look at where the goals are coming from, they coming from all over the place,” said Johnson as quoted by SABC Sport.

“I always say it doesn’t matter where the goals come from as long as they come. If you look at how [Pule] Mmodi scored his goal, how ‘Mshini’ [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo] scored his goal, it’s because of the movement of the strikers.

ALSO READ: Riveiro says Pirates remain one of the best teams in the league

“So, the strikers might not score the goals, but they do the movement, and when they do the movement and the other players score the goals, then for me it’s a plus.

“So, no, I don’t think I’m going to try and find a striker [in the January transfer window]; I think I’m going to try and make these players better – I hope I can.”

Chiefs will net face TS Galaxy at home on February 13 after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

