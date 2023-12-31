Chiefs coach Johnson – I don’t want any January signings

'I am not interested in getting any players,' said the Kaizer Chiefs head coach.

Cavin Johnson says he doesn’t want any January signings at Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Backpagepix.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson has said he is not interested in signing any new players in the January transfer window.

Johnson was speaking after Chiefs had finished off the year with a 1-1 DStv Premiership draw at Sekhukhune United on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“I am not interested in getting any players, we will work with that we have,” Johnson told SuperSport TV, after a wonderful goal from Ranga Chivaviro had rescued a point for Chiefs.

‘Saile should have scored two goals’

The Chiefs head coach was particularly unhappy, meanwhile, with the way his team played in the first half in Polokwane.

“We really made it difficult for ourselves, going in at half time 1-0 down, and not playing the way we wanted to play.

“We came back in the second half with a lot of energy … and we missed so many chances. (Christian) Saile should have scored two goals.”

Elias Mokwana, on standby for Bafana Bafana for the Africa Cup of Nations, gave Sekhukhune a first half lead with a brilliant header from Kamohelo Mokotjo’s cross, and but for Bruce Bvuma in the Chiefs goal, the home side could have gone into the break even further in front.

With nine minutes left, however, Chivaviro rifled a brilliant half volley past Renaldo Leaner. Johnson was not so delighted with Chivaviro, however, for a stoppage time free kick that flew well over the bar.

“We practice better free kicks (than that),” added the Chiefs head coach.