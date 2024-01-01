Middendorp brands supporters ‘a disgrace’ after Spurs lose Cape Town derby

Promoted Spurs are last having taken just four points from a possible 48.

Relebogile Mokhuoane of Cape Town City celebrates after opening the scoring on Sunday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

A superb free-kick by Relebogile Mokhuoane set up Cape Town City to defeat Cape Town Spurs 2-0 on Sunday and go second as the South African Premiership reached the halfway mark.

The midfielder claimed his first goal of the season by lifting the ball over a defensive wall and into the roof of the net, beating goalkeeper Neil Boshoff at his near post.

City did not clinch victory in the local derby, however, until the final minute of regular time when Jaedin Rhodes tapped the ball into the net for his fourth league goal of the campaign.

The neighbours are experiencing vastly different seasons with City six points behind leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns after nine wins and two draws in 16 outings.

Promoted Spurs are last having taken just four points from a possible 48, and two changes of coach have failed to change their fortunes.

The current incumbent, German Ernst Middendorp, was furious with supporters who called for his dismissal as he left the field.

‘A disgrace’

“This ia a disgrace. There is a lot of work to be done and I remain fully committed to saving the club from relegation,” he told reporters.

The Premiership resumes on February 13, two days after the Africa Cup of Nations final in the Ivory Coast.