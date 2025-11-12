Chiefs youngster missed trip to Qatar after failing age test, coach confirms

The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has been a notable absentee from the team that has progressed to the Round of 32.

South Africa Under-17 coach Vela Khumalo has revealed the reason behind Steven “Stevie G” Mendes’ absence from the ongoing U17 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has been a notable absentee from the team that has progressed to the Round of 32.



ALSO READ: Khumalo ‘over the moon’ after Amajimbos reach World Cup last-32

Now, Khumalo, who is also Amakhosi reserve team coach, has clarified that the youngster did not make the squad because he failed the MRI scan. The MRI scan is used to verify players’ ages.



“The absence of Steven Mendes is because he didn’t pass the MRI scan. It’s not only him, we have some other players who did not make the team as well,” revealed Khumalo during a radio interview this week. 2000.

“So, those are all the dynamics that happened with this team. But, like I said, I don’t really want to dwell much on other things that have happened.”

“I think it will be better for us to just concentrate and try everything possible from our side to have a team that will perform. But, like I said, I said only talent is going to help us.

“The talent of these boys is more than anything else for them to adapt to the technical demand of the game, and I think it’s big up to them that we are here. I am very positive and think anything can still happen, maybe we can also break another record,” he added.



Meanwhile, SAFA president Danny Jordaan has hailed Amajimbos for reaching the Round of 32 of the FIFA U17 Men’s World Cup in Qatar.



Khumalo’s qualified for the knockout stages after finishing second place behind log leaders Italy, having managed a win, a draw and a defeat in their three group stage matches.

“You can see this team can play football. Arsene Wenger said so in Morocco already after he watched them and he said this is a very good team. Even the FIFA observers at the game were very impressed and said this team can play. The quality of both teams – Italy and South Africa – was very high. Of course, South Africa made a few mistakes and it’s suicidal if you make mistakes at this level, but I’m sure that they’ve learned through that process,” said Jordaan as quoted by SAFA media.



ALSO READ: Bafana coach Broos not fazed by ‘ridiculous’ comments

“But if you look at our team and you look at the U17s of Italy you find some of those players are already playing in the upper levels and the top leagues in Italy, while in South Africa we are not giving these boys a chance at the higher levels. But I think that they’ve grown through this tournament and become a better team and better individuals in the team.”