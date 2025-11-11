Bafana coach Broos not fazed by ‘ridiculous’ comments

Broos says some of the things said on social media are “nonsense and ridiculous”.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos responded to social media criticism against him over his team selection.



The Belgian mentor has faced criticism over his Bafana squad selection. And recently he came under more criticism when he announced the squad that will play Zambia in an international friendly at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.



This was after he omitted on-form Wydad Casablanca attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch from the squad.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash, Broos said some of the things said on social media are “nonsense and ridiculous”.



“Well, I have to thank you for saying that, because I didn’t know. You know how I feel and think about social media, I don’t follow that at all,” said Broos.

“If I read those things, I will laugh because those are people who think they are important. They are on social media and think they can say whatever they want.

“It is really nonsense and ridiculous and it doesn’t affect me at all.”



Meanwhile, as this is the final friendly for Bafana before the AFCON in Morocco next month, Broos says the match against Zambia will give him an opportunity to have a closer look at other players as he continues to fine-tune his squad.

“So, it wouldn’t be a good thing if we lost the game on Saturday. I will ask every player to focus and concentrate the same way they do during the qualifiers. Even if it’s not a qualifier, I will not accept players taking this game as a little holiday. I want to win on Saturday. On the other side, it’s also the last opportunity to call some players I want to see a little bit closer,” commented Broos.



Kick-off for the game is at 6pm.