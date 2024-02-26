Chiefs youngster Vilakazi impressed Johnson in Amakhosi debut

'For a young player who came on in a high-pressure game I thought he did well,' said Johnson

Amid the misery of Kaizer Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup exit on Sunday, it could easily have been forgotten that 18 year-old Mfundo Vilakazi made his full senior debut for Amakhosi.

The latest Chiefs prodigy touted for big things, Vilakazi couldn’t help Amakhosi in the present, as they were dumped out of the cup in the last 32 by Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC.

Coming on as a 63rd minute substitute at FNB Stadium, Vilakazi showed some nice touches, however, and Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson was happy with what he saw.

“For a young player who came on in a high-pressure game I thought he did well,” said Johnson.

“I don’t think he lost the ball. He has a bright future with Chiefs, unfortunately today he was not able to show his real qualities, which I thought would have come out if we had scored a goal. We would have seen how good he is at moving the ball.”

For Chiefs, meanwhile, a ninth season in a row looms without any silverware to their name.

‘Penalties are a lottery’

Amakhosi had their chances, especially with Ranga Chivaviro’s penalty in extra time and a staggering early miss from Ashley Du Preez, who hit the bar when it looked easier to score. In the shootout, however, Edson Castillo blazed over and Milford scored all five of their spot kicks.

Johnson insisted his side had practised penalties in the build up to the match.

“No matter who you play in this competition, if you don’t prepare for penalties, your bosses should fire you,” said Johnson.

“Penalties are a lottery, sometimes you score, sometimes you miss. Our five penalty takers (against Milford), in our training sessions last week they were the best. On a day if someone misses you can’t fault him.”