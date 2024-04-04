Sundowns coach Mokwena sends condolences to Fleurs family

Mokwena added his voice to the thousands of well-wishers who sent words of comfort to Fleurs' family.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena and defender Khuliso Mudau have offered condolences to the family of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs.



The 24-year-old was tragically shot and killed during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

The South African football fraternity is still reeling from the senseless murder of the former SuperSport United centre-back.



“I think it’s only fitting that we start with words of condolences to family of Luke Fleurs and the bereaved,” he said on Thursday ahead of the second leg Caf Champions League quarterfinal against Young Africans.

“It’s very sad that a young life could come to such an abrupt end with such a huge potential. It’s a very huge loss to the South African football fraternity.

“On behalf of Mamelodi Sundowns, the players, the supporters and the technical team, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences. Also send our well wishes to the family and everybody that is affected by the loss and my his soul rest in peace.”



Mudau who was seated alongside his coach in the final press conference ahead of Friday’s match against Yanga at Loftus Versfeld also offered words of encouragement.

“I would also like to offer my condolences to Luke’s family. I mean it’s very bad for a young players like Luke to pass on like this,” said a visibly sad Mudau.

“It’s very painful for us. I hope everyone will be fine and God will give strength to the Kaizer Chiefs family and his family as a whole.”