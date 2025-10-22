Betway PSL

Chippa United axe Eymael, confirm Vilakazi’s return

By Khaya Ndubane

22 October 2025

05:07 pm

Eymael becomes the fourth coach to be axed by Chippa this season.

Luc Eymael has been axed by Chippa United FC. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Struggling Betway Premiership side Chippa United have confirmed the departure of head coach Luc Eymael.

The Belgian coach leaves the Chilli Boys after just seven games in charge of the Gqeberha-based outfit and only winning one of those matches. He leaves the club languishing at the bottom of the log with only six points after 10 games.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs coach Nabi tipped for shock return to Tanzania

Chippa confirmed Eymael’s exit via a short statement published on the club’s social media accounts on Wednesday. In the same statement, the club also confirmed the return of Vusumuzi “Kanu” Vilakazi as their new head coach.

“Chippa United FC confirms a mutual separation with Head Coach Luc Eymael. We thank him for his professionalism and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“We are pleased to welcome back Kanu Vilakazi as the new Head Coach. Familiar with our Club’s values and ambitions, he is well-placed to lead us forward in the Betway Premiership League.

“To our loyal supporters — thank you for your belief and encouragement. We promise to bounce back stronger as the Chilli Boys,” read the club statement.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Kaze refuses to spill the beans on Nabi ‘beef’

Eymael becomes the fourth coach to be axed by Chippa this season after the club parted ways with Sinethemba Badela who was sacked after only two games. Badela was followed by Musa Nyatama and Morgan Gould on the exit door. The two coaches lasted one match each before being fired.

Vilakazi, who briefly held the technical director and assistant coach role at Chippa in September 2023, will be hoping that he changes the club’s fortunes and last longer in the job.

