Ex-Chiefs coach Nabi tipped for shock return to Tanzania

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly on the verge of making a sensational return to Tanzanian Premier League champions Young Africans (Yanga).

Nabi, who was released by Chiefs following a string of inconsistent results, appears to be in high demand, with several North African clubs said to have expressed interest in his services. However, it now seems the Tunisian tactician could be heading back to familiar territory in Dar es Salaam.

Initially, Nabi was believed to be open to taking a break from coaching after a demanding stint at the Soweto giants, whom he led to last season’s Nedbank Cup final. However, speculation has intensified in recent days after Yanga sacked Frenchman Romain Folz following an indifferent run of form.

A source close to the club’s operations hinted that Nabi is a strong candidate to reclaim the hot seat he vacated just a over two seasons ago.

“Yanga have discussed other names to fill the position left by Romain Folz, and Nabi is definitely one of them. It wouldn’t shock me if he’s re-appointed,” the insider revealed.

Nabi previously enjoyed a golden spell with the Tanzanian champions, guiding them to back-to-back league titles and two domestic cup triumphs. He also masterminded their impressive run to the 2022–23 CAF Confederation Cup final, where they narrowly finished as runners-up.