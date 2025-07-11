Chiefs coach and fans’ passion are the perfect mix

''I am from Khosi Nation!'', Mzoughi told the Chiefs official website.

From the start of the 2024/25 season, one of the most eye-catching figures on the coaching sidelines at Kaizer Chiefs has been goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi.

ALSO READ: Chislett – ‘I’ve always looked up Chiefs results’

No one celebrates with more gusto in the Amakhosi dugout. And perhaps no one on Nasreddine Nabi’s coaching staff has fallen more for Chiefs’ abundant support.

Mzoughi – Chiefs fans ‘touch my heart’

“Wherever I am in South Africa, you will find Chief supporters. I love them. They touch my heart. When people ask me where I am from, I answer: ‘I am from Khosi Nation!'” Mzoughi told the Chiefs official website.

Mzoughi certainly had his work cut out during the campaign, as Chiefs battled to settle on a first-choice ‘keeper. Rwandan Fiacre Ntwari started the campaign between the poles, but he was dropped in November for Brandon Peterson.

Peterson, however, lasted just two games before Bruce Bvuma became first choice for most of the rest of the season. Even then, however, Peterson surprisingly replaced Bvuma for the Nedbank Cup final win over Orlando Pirates, and played in Chiefs’ final two league games of the season.

“It was a tough season, not only for the goalkeepers, but for the whole team,” said Mzoughi,

“We were unlucky with some injuries and suspensions of our defenders, which affected the goalies in particular, and the team in general.

“Overall, I feel that all our goalkeepers made various excellent saves throughout the season, such as Bruce’s magnificent save against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semis or Brandon’s mature performance in the final.

Mzoughi says that a slight injured problem for Bvuma influenced the decision to pick Peterson for the final.

‘A tough decision’

“It was indeed a tough decision, Bruce had a bit of a lingering calf injury. He wasn’t 100% fit.

“Brandon was working and training tremendously hard and, despite not having played a competitive match in seven months, I asked him: ‘Are you ready to play a game?’ He looked at me and answered: ‘I am ready!’

If Mzoughi does have one criticism of the club’s supporters, meanwhile, it is that they are too hard on his goalkeepers.

ALSO READ: Ndlondlo’s emotional message to Pirates fans

“Our supporters can be very demanding, and, rightly so, as we are big Club. But I do feel that they were at times too critical of our goalkeepers. We must be realistic and support them. It’s important that our fans give our goalies love, irrespective of who is in goal, as we are one family!”