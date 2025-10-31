Da Silva late show grabs victory for Chiefs

Amakhosi's super-sub heads in the winner in in the 87th minute.

Kaizer Chiefs striker Flavio Da Silva seems to love going to Durban.

Amakhosi’s Portuguese striker on Friday powered a brilliant header past Darren Keet three minutes from time to give Chiefs a 1-0 Betway Premiership win over Durban City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Da Silva’s only other Chiefs goal also came in Durban, the 29 year-old coming off the bench to net the winner against Golden Arrows at the end of August.

Chiefs’ changes win it

He was a substitute again here, as Chiefs’ changes made the difference, Gaston Sirino supplying the cross for Da Silva to prove decisive.

It was a much-needed three points for Amakhosi, who had not won any of their previous four league matches. For a long time it looked like they would be condemned to another draw.

Both sides played with plenty of industry, but mostly also with all the guile of a dumpster truck. Chiefs had most of the possession, and probably created the better chances, but there was still not one good save City goalkeeper Darren Keet had to pull off.

City thought they had won it seconds before Chiefs’ goal, but their effort was correctly ruled out for offside’

Chiefs winger Glody Lilepo was fit after coming off at half time against AS Simba last weekend, and he was the main attacking outlet for Amakhosi in the first half.

The Congolese attacker, however, failed to make the best of a fantastic opportunity in the 9th minute. Mduduzi Shabalala burst forward and found Lilepo with a fine pass. But the 28 year-old produced an effort that was neither a cross or a shot and that drifted aimlessly away from goal.

Scrappy game

City and Chiefs both pressed at a frantic pace, creating a scrappy game where possession changed hands all-too often.

Mfanafuthi Mkhize shot wide for City, while Samkelo Maseko also got in a good position, but a bit like Lilepo, he failed to make the most of his chance.

Lilepo eventually swapped wings with Mfundo Vilakazi. And on the stroke of half time it was the Chiefs youngster who broke into space, but his effort was straight at Darren Keet.

VIlakazi was taken off at the break, with Pule Mmodi coming on to replace him, while Thabiso Monyane made his return from injury in place of Dillan Solomons.

Shabalala’s shot

Shabalala did have a chance to put Chiefs in front in the 67th minute but his curling shot was headed off the line by a well-positioned Mkhize.

Gaston Sirino came off the bench and his cross was headed just wide by Lilepo. But Da Silva made no mistake when the Uruguayan provided another fine delivery.