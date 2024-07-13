Dove calls for focus from Chiefs ahead of new season

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove believes the European tour will help the new technical team to gauge Amakhosi’s readiness for the new season.



Amakhosi are currently in Turkey preparing for the 2024/25 DStv Premiership season under the mentorship of the new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

“It is very good to be in a place like this and play friendlies with high-quality players and teams of a high calibre, which is going to be a good test for us as a collective to be where we stand at the moment and it will give us something to work on if we have to fix something, we have enough time until the season starts,” said Dove in an interview posted on Chiefs’ social media pages.

“The most important side of it is focusing. We are in a space where we only focus on football and we are trying to get all the elements that are needed for when the season starts.”

Dove added that Amakhosi are trying to understand the philosophy of Nabi and his technical team.



“All the tactics and the technical side of it because we have a new technical team, so we are trying to get the philosophy of what he (Nabi) wants.



“Every coach is different and has a different approach to what they want. It is up to us as players to assimilate everything they try to give us on the field and try to make it work.”

“We are hoping that as a collective we can get all the things that are needed to be sharp before the beginning of the season,” concluded the Mozambican international.