Dove says Zwane is not only one with pressure at Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove has defended Arthur Zwane and said he should not be the only one to shoulder blame when the team does not do well.



Zwane has been under considerable pressure with some among the Amakhosi supporters feeling he should vacate his position.

That pressure was however eased a little when he guided Chiefs to their fifth consecutive Soweto derby win against Orlando Pirates last week.

And now Dove has come out in support of Zwane, saying he is not the only one under pressure at Chiefs, but the entire team.

“This team is more about family, not individuals. When the coach is under pressure we are also under pressure,” Dove told Sowetan this week.

“We always fight for one another. Even when things go wrong, the coach is always optimistic and he never stops motivating us.

“As players, we have the coach’s back. We understand that we’re playing for a big club and pressure is part and parcel of that,” added Dove.

Derby win was to thank supporters

Before winning the derby, Chiefs had lost some games where it looked easier to win.



In the game against Golden Arrows for example, Chiefs were very wasteful and could not get a win even after Arrows were cut to 10.

It was after this match at Peter Mokaba Stadium that Zwane first got the sting of the supporters who hurled insults at him.

“No one has ever gone into a game aiming to lose. People should understand that games are different and the dynamics are different as well,” Dove said.

“We treat all the games the same way but sometimes we don’t get the desired results. That’s the nature of football.

“When you win people have less to say but when you lose they will start saying a lot of things,” added the Mozambican.

But with a win over Pirates, Zwane should have some peaceful nights and be able to work on upgrading his team.

Winning the derby brought back needed confidence in both the players and supporters.

“The Soweto derby is always special. We knew it was important to bring smiles on our supporters’ faces because they have been there for us even when the chips were down,” said Dove.