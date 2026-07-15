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Scottish giants considering move for Bafana defender?

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

15 July 2026

12:30 pm

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He made his Bafana debut in a friendly against Nicaragua just before the World Cup kicked off.

Olwethu Makhanya - Bafana Bafana

Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya has been linked with a move to Glasgow Rangers in Scotland. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu BackpagePix

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Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers are interested in signing Philadelphia Union and Bafana Bafana central defender Olwethu Makhanya, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Bafana’s Makhanya

The 22 year-old was part of the Bafana squad that reached the last 32 of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, though he did not feature at the tournament.

Makhanya played for Stellenbosch in the Betway Premiership before signing for Major League Soccer side Union in July 2023.

He is now a regular in the Union first team and has been the subject of plenty of speculation over a move to Europe.

According to Sky Sports Rangers are looking into signing Makhanya.

In early June, iDiski Times reported that Union had rejected a bid for Makhanya from a side in the Belgian top flight.

A Union regular

Makhanya has made 53 appearances for Union in all competitions over the last two seasons, scoring three goals.

He made his Bafana debut in a friendly against Nicaragua just before the World Cup kicked off.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Betway Premiership FIFA World Cup rangers Stellenbosch F.C.

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