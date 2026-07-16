Leaner – ‘I have always wanted to play for Chiefs’

'I have received a lot of love these past days,' Leaner told the Chiefs official website.

Kaizer Chiefs’ new goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner believes he can cope with the extra pressure that comes with playing for Amakhosi.

Leaner – ‘I have received a lot of love’

The Cape Town born shot-stopper joined Chiefs as a free agent after his contract at Sekhukhune United expired. The 28-year-old is currently in Spain with Fernando Da Cruz’ Chiefs on a pre-season camp.



“I have received a lot of love these past days,” Leaner told the Chiefs official website.



“I have literally been a Chiefs player for less than seven days and already I have a lot of new followers sending so many messages of encouragement on social media. It made me realise I have reached a higher platform than before, so it also comes with extra professional responsibility because it’s a bit like having a magnifying glass on you from an exposure point of view.



“I believe I have the footballing ability and mentality to cope with the added pressure of playing for the biggest club in the country.”



Leaner says it was an easy decision to join Chiefs once he became aware of their interest.

‘Amazed and impressed’

“I have always wanted to play for Chiefs, so when I became a free agent after my contract expired with my previous club, I chose to join,” he said.



“Actually, my first time at the Village in Naturena was when I went to sign for Chiefs. I was amazed and impressed by what I saw when they took me on a tour of the facilities. It made me even more eager to start because everything is here to make a world-class training base.”



Chiefs are currently in Alicante and will finish off their pre-season tour today when they take on LaLiga side Elche CF.



“It’s still like a bit of a shock to me to be in Spain with Kaizer Chiefs right now because everything happened so quickly,” added Leaner.



“I travelled with the team two days after signing. It’s very hot here but we have top-quality facilities so the camp is going very well. We are working hard to be in the best shape to get a good start to the new season.”