Durban City confirm Badela’s surprise exit

Durban City have confirmed the departure of head coach Sinethemba Badela.

Badela’s exit comes just days after he guided the side into the last 16 round of the Nedbank Cup, after they beat his former club Chippa United via a penalty shootout in the opening round of the competition last weekend.

The Sterkspruit-born coach oversaw three competitive matches since joining City in December last year, recording two victories and one defeat.

‘Decision not reflection of match results’

Badela’s departure therefore comes as a bit of a surprise considering how he fared in the games in charge of the team.

“Durban City FC confirms that the Club has mutually agreed to part ways with Head Coach Sinethemba Badela, with immediate effect,” read a statement from City.

“This decision is not a reflection of match results, nor does it detract from the professionalism, dedication, and commitment demonstrated by Coach Badela during his tenure.

“The Club acknowledges and sincerely appreciates his contribution, particularly his role in introducing a modern footballing philosophy and cultivating a strong, values-driven culture within the squad. His approach was aligned with the Club’s long-term vision and developmental objectives.

“Following a comprehensive internal review, the Club concluded that the time required to fully embed this philosophy was not compatible with the immediate competitive demands of the current campaign.



“With thirteen critical fixtures remaining in the season, the environment requires a level of experience, operational readiness, and short-term stability to navigate the pressures both on and off the pitch.

“Durban City FC extends its sincere gratitude to Coach Badela for his professionalism and contribution and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.The Club will communicate interim coaching arrangements and the process regarding the appointment of a new Head Coach in due course.”



It is the second time this season that Badela has been relieved of his duties. He started the current campaign with Chippa but only lasted for two games before the trigger-happy Siviwe Mpengesi decided to make a coaching change.