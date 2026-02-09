Kaizer Chiefs undecided on Khanyisa Mayo’s future

Chiefs have an option to buy the former Cape Town City striker at the end of the season.

Word coming out of the Kaizer Chiefs camp is that the club management is undecided on whether to take up the option on Khanyisa Mayo’s contract.

The 27-year-old forward, who is the son of Chiefs legend Patrick Mayo, joined Amakhosi on a one-year loan deal from CR Belouizdad of Algeria at the beginning of the season.



Chiefs have an option to buy the former Cape Town City striker at the end of the season, but word coming out of Naturena is that they are unsure whether to take up the offer.

“The problem is that Khanyisa has not offered the club much since joining them. He was seen as a solution upfront, considering his record in the PSL before moving to Algeria, but the reality is that he is not the same goal poacher.

“So, the club now has two options. To sign him permanently and hope that he regains his scoring touch or to send him back to Algeria, and that’s where the management is undecided,” said a source.

After scoring on debut against Marumo Gallants in September last year, Mayo is yet to find the back of the net again, having made 11 appearances for Chiefs in all competitions so far this season.



After failing to make the matchday squad for the Nedbank Cup last 32 game against Stellenbosch FC midweek, Mayo came on for Flavio Silva in the last few minutes in the 2-1 victory over Al Masry in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.