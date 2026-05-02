Durban City leave Galaxy seeing stars to lift Nedbank Cup

City centre forward Jean Lwamba went from villain to hero.

Durban City produced a stirring comeback to lift the Nedbank Cup on Saturday, taking down TS Galaxy 2-1 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

City’s Lwamba strikes gold

City centre forward Jean Lwamba went from villain to hero, netting a brilliant winner after putting through his own net to give Galaxy a first half lead.

Simo Dladla’s side celebrated wildly at the final whistle, while it was more Nedbank Cup heartbreak for Galaxy interim head coach Bernard Parker.

Parker was part of the Kaizer Chiefs team that lost to Galaxy in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final. Bit his team were overpowered by City in the second half in Polokwane.

Two minutes from the end of a turgid first half, it was Galaxy who made the breakthrough.

Sphesihle Maduna’s corner was headed goalwards by Victor Letsoalo, and Lwamba put through his own net under pressure from Seluleko Mahlambi.

The comeback

City were level in the 58th minute, as a quickly taken free kick saw Mfanafuthi Mkhize arrive at the back post to score his second goal of the tournament.

And just 13 minutes later Lwamba collected a pass from Luphumlo Sifumba and curled a superb finish past Ira Tape with the outside of his right foot.