Magic Mmodi missile propels Chiefs past Stellenbosch

Pule Mmodi has once again endeared himself to Kaizer Chiefs fans after scoring in the 2-0 over Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership game on Wednesday.

It was his third strike of the season following a brace against AmaZulu last Saturday. The 30-year-old is proving to be hit with the Amakhosi faithful following the move from Golden Arrows before the season started.

Substitute Christian Saile sealed the victory in the dying moments of the match with header from a Yusuf Maart free-kick floated into the box.

Following a slow start to the new campaign, the Naturena-based side will head into their MTN8 semi-final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns will their tails up after back-to-back wins.

Sundowns steamed past Polokwane City in an earlier kick-off and Chiefs went into the Stellies game knowing they had to send a strong warning their old enemy ahead of the much anticipated game on Saturday.

Stellies had the better of the opening exchanges and looked a menace whenever they went upfront using the pace of Iqraam Rayners.

The striker should have put his side in front early into the game but he scaffed his effort over the bar. Devin Titus forced a brilliant save from Brandon Peterson with a low shot inside the box with half time looming.

Whatever Molefi Ntseki told his charges at half time worked wonders as they came back from the break a different team at Athlone Stadium.

Amakhosi were good value for their lead after Mmodi produced a moment of brilliance to break the deadlock seven minutes into the second half with long range effort from outside the box.

The home side were dealt another blow when Titus was shown a second yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Thatayaone Ditlhokwe three minute after his side conceded the goal.

He will now miss the MTN8 semi-final against Orlando Pirates on Sunday. Steve Barker will be disappointed with Titus’ ill-discipline as both cards came after the break.

Amakhosi will also be at home to The Brazilians in the other semi of the lucrative cup competition.

Both sides came into the game on the back of contrasting results. Chiefs picked up their first win of the season against AmaZulu while Stellies were on the losing end against SuperSport.

The win moves Chiefs to fifth position on the log. They are now on seven points after five games, scoring five unanswered goals in their last two matches.