Ex-Chiefs defender Ngezana makes Bafana squad for Algeria clash

Hugo Broos has called up Romania-based central defender Siyabonga Ngezana to his provisional Bafana Bafana squad for friendlies against Andorra and Algeria later this month.

Ngezana signed for Steaua Bucharetst from Kaizer Chiefs at the start of this season, and has impressed in his first campaign in Europe, playing regularly for a side that is currently 12 points clear at the top of the Romania’s Liga 1.

Ngezana has played for Bafana before, making two appearanes at the 2018 Cosafa Cup.

The 26 year-old is one of just three overseas-based players in Broos’ squad, along with Sphephelo Sithole and Mihlali Mayambela, who were both part of the Bafana side that finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast earlier this year.

The Bafana head coach has understandably mainly stuck with the players that served him so well at the AFCON, though a 32-man preliminary squad has enabled him to name a few others too.

Buvma is back!

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has been rewarded for his consistency at Chiefs with a place in the provisional squad, while Chippa United’s Goodman Mosele and AmaZulu’s Mlondi Mbanjwa are also among the more unexpected names.

Broos has avoided any awkward conversations with English Premier League side Burnley, with striker Lyle Foster on the sidelines anyway after an operation. Minnesota United’s Bongokuhle Hlongwane is also out – he hasn’t played for his MLS side yet this seasons, and there is not place for former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom, even though he has been part of the St Louis City squad this season.