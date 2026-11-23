'He put in a lot of effort to come back quickly,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz says Rushwin Dortley is still only able to play one game a week, but he is delighted the centre back has returned to the Amakhosi side earlier than expected.

Chiefs’ Dortley back in the groove

Dortley managed to play the whole 120 minutes and was superb on Sunday as Chiefs stunned Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 after extra time to reach the Carling Black Label Knockout (CKO) final.

Now 24-years-old, Dortley joined Chiefs in 2024 and made a brilliant start to his Amakhosi career, even making it into Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad. In March of the following year, however, he suffered a serious knee injury that kept him out of the game for about 18 months.

Dortley returned to full training in October and has played in all of Chiefs’ CKO matches en route to the final, where Amakhosi will play Orlando Pirates.

“For the moment, we only have one match a week,” said Da Cruz.

“He is only able to play one game a week, so it is not a problem. To come back so quickly, he made a lot of effort, he worked a lot. Normally we planned for him to come back in January but he was ready before. He put in a lot of effort to come back quickly so we are very happy for him.”

Dortley and Thabo Moloisane were both brilliant against Sundowns, which may make it difficult for Inacio Miguel to get back in the side when he returns from suspension.

“He adds to the team with his defensive quality,” said Da Cruz on Dortley.

“He is very good with his head and even with the ball. If he makes mistakes (with the ball), he must continue like that because he is a player who is able to break the lines.”

‘We know it will be a tough game’

Chiefs beat Sundowns and Pirates in the semifinals and final respectively en route to winning the 2025 Nedbank Cup and now they have the chance to repeat the trick in the CKO.

“We played a Soweto derby a few weeks ago, we lost it (2-1 in the Betway Premiership) but we conceded the first goal from a referee mistake,” noted Da Cruz. Yanela Mbuthuma did look to be offside for the Buccaneers’ opening goal.

“It is not easy for referees, without VAR it can happen,” added Da Cruz.

“We know it will be a tough game (in the final). Let’s see what will happen.”