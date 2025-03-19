Feutmba backs Ribeiro for top PSL award.

"If he wins it, it's only going to be fair but you never know," Feutmba said.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium, in Pretoria on 01 March 2025 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Former Mamelodi Sundowns fan-favourite Roger Feutmba has backed current star Lucas Ribeiro to win the PSL Footballer of the Season.



Ribeiro has been in great form for the Brazilians this season with 13 Betway Premiership goals to his name.

He’s currently leading the goalscoring charts following a memorable campaign that has seen him win the Player of the Month awards twice already this season.

ALSO READ: Itumeleng Khune: I’m South Africa’s best goalkeeper

Feutmba, a left-footed midfield genius during his playing days, believes Ribeiro has done enough to be crowned the new king of South African football when the 2024/25 season concludes.

“He has done tremendously well since he arrived at the club and for Player of the Season, why not? He’s one of the biggest contenders,” the Sundowns idol said in an interview with Phakaaathi.

“Considering the quality of the team and also considering at the end of the season, [If] Sundowns ends up winning the league and his contribution, I think he’s one of the contenders I believe. If he wins it, it’s only going to be fair but you never know. The league is still on and there are many games remaining.

‘Ribeiro is a good player’

“You never know if somebody can climb up there and catch up with him but it will be very difficult because on his day, and in the right frame of mind, it’s very difficult to stop him. He’s a very good player and also taking into consideration that he’s surrounded by quality players.”

Fuetmba joined Masandawana in 1996 where he enjoyed success and helped the team win three consecutive premiership titles.



The former Cameroonian international was voted the PSL Players’ Player of the Season in the 1998/99 season.

OPINION: ‘Caretaker’ is a misnomer in South African football

He also was part of the Indomitable Lions’ squad that reached the quarter-finals of the 1990 FIFA World Cup.