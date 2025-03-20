TS Galaxy defender Kabini completes Norway move

"I am very happy to be here in Molde," said Kabini.

Molde FK have confirmed the signing of TS Galaxy defender Samukele Kabini.

The 21-year-old, who can play both as a left back and a centre back, has signed a deal that runs until 2028 with the Norwegian Eliteserien outfit that is currently playing in the round of 16 of the UEFA Conference League.

Our first South African player 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/A02CHp9uBx — Molde Fotballklubb (@Molde_FK) March 20, 2025



Commenting on his transfer move that is believed to be worth R15 million, excluding add-ons, Kabini promised to give everything for the team.



“I am very happy to be here in Molde. It has been an exciting few days, and I am looking forward to getting started,” Kabini told Molde media.

“I have heard a lot of good things about the club. I have seen how Molde performs both in Norway and in Europe. It seems like a fantastic place to develop as a player.



“I like to play with intensity and use my physicality in the dual game. I have played both as a left-back and a centre-back, and I always give everything for the team,” he added.



Kabini, who is a product of the Orlando Pirates development structures, moves to Europe after spending two years with the Rockets.

He becomes the third player in recent years to move to Europe from Galaxy following Aphelele Teto and Djakaridja Junior Traoré, who moved to Scotland and Turkey respectively in 2023.