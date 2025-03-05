Betway PSL

Riveiro praises Pirates youngsters after Chippa victory

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

5 Mar 2025

10:55 pm

“They did a great job,” said Riveiro after the game

Riveiro praises Pirates youngsters after Chippa victory

Mbekezeli Mbokazi of Orlando Pirates and Sinoxolo Kwayiba of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was full of praise for Siyabonga Ndlozi and Mbekezeli Mbokazi following the 1-0 win over Chippa United.

The two young defenders not only helped the Buccaneers win the game against the Chilli Boys, but they also helped the team keep a clean sheet.

READ MORE: Pirates reduce Sundowns lead with vital away win against Chippa

“They did a great job,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV after the game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday evening.

“Like I said many times, we have a lot of talent in the squad. When you see players on the bench or on the field, it’s because they’re ready. Two young boys, 19…20-year-olds.

“It’s their first time (starting) in the PSL in an important game for the team and I think what they delivered tonight on the field it’s something to give a lot of value and we’re happy as a club.”

ALSO READ: Sundowns held to a draw by Arrows

Following their victory against Chippa, Pirates will change their focus to Saturday’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash against SuperSport United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.  

