Royal AM set to be expelled by the PSL – report

The Premier Soccer League [PSL] is reportedly exploring possibilities to expel Royal AM.



According to SABC Sports, the PSL Executive Committee have been locked in meetings discussing the matter at length and have all but made the call to enforce rule 57.13 of the NSL handbook, which would effectively mean the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season will then have to continue with only 15 instead of 16 clubs.



“An announcement from the PSL regarding the expulsion is expected before the end of the week with sponsors and fans waiting to hear the way forward,” reported the public broadcaster.

Last month, the PSL announced that it had postponed all of Royal AM’s fixtures “until further notice” after failing to receive assurances that the club is able to move forward.

Royal AM have been placed under a preservation order by the South African Revenue Service, with owner Shauwn Mkhize reportedly facing around R40 million in tax debt.



Players went on strike this month over unpaid December salaries, with Royal AM unable to fulfil a January 11 Betway Premiership meeting with Chippa United.



The club seemed to have resolved the salary issues somewhat, with players returning to training, but released the PSL said on Wednesday that it had not received the necessary written assurances.

Royal AM were supposed to play Milford FC at home in the Nedbank Cup last 32, but it doesn’t look like that match will ever take place.