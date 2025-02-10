Kaizer Chiefs handed boost in Tanzanian star’s pursuit

Azam are believed to be open to selling the attacking midfielder.

Feisal Salum Abdalla during his time with Young Africans. Kaizer Chiefs are said to be interested in bringing the payer to Naturena. Photo: Elia Benndict/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have been handed a massive boost in their pursuit of signing Azam FC midfielder Feisal Salum.

The latest news coming out of Tanzania is that Salum has decided against renewing his contract with Azam and is looking for a new challenge.

Azam are also believed to be open to selling the attacking midfielder after failing to convince him to sign a new deal.



ALSO READ: Kenya set to appoint Benni McCarthy as new head coach?

Chiefs are said to have enquired about Salum’s availability during the last two transfer windows with Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi said to be keen to have the player in Naturena. Nabi and Salum worked together at Young Africans (Yanga) during their time at the club.

A source in Tanzania has revealed that several teams including CHiefs and Simba SC have enquired about Salum.

“Yes, it’s true that Chiefs and Simba have enquired about Salum, but both teams have not submitted their offers yet. I think the reason was because Azam made it clear that they want to keep Feisal, but now with the player wanting to leave, they have no choice but to sell him,” said the source.



ALSO READ: Cele loving life at Chiefs after finally returning to SA

As reported by Phakaaathi last month, Azam are said to have put a R40-million price tag on Salum and it remains to be seen if Chiefs will match this offer or if it will scare them away.