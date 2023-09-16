Galaxy’s Sesinyi eager to score against Pirates in Caf tie

"I just want to help the club to get an advantage of going into the next stage of the tournament,” says Sesinyi.

While Orlando Pirates have an inform Zakhele Lepasa in front of goals, their next Caf Champions League second preliminary opponents Jwaneng Galaxy also have a lethal goal-poacher in Thabang Sesinyi.



ALSO READ: Galaxy looking to outshine Pirates in Champions League

Lepasa is undoubtedly a key player for the Buccaneers going into Sunday’s tie at Botswana National Stadium, with the striker having scored 10 goals for the club in eight appearances thus far.

Lepasa has already scored three goals for the Sea Robbers in the continental competition. He scored the only goal of the match away from home in the first leg of the first round of the preliminary stages against Djabal FC in Comoros.

That was before he scored a brace in the return leg which saw Bucs saunter to the next phase with a 4-0 aggregate score.

While the Galaxy defence will have to work extra hard to keep Lepasa from finding the back of the net, the Buccaneers defence will also have their work cut out for them against the dangerous Sesinyi.

The striker has been the top scorer in the Botswana Premier League for two consecutive seasons and helped the club clinch the league title last season.

The Galaxy forward scored a brace against Vipers FC of Uganda in the first leg of the previous round.

Sesinyi, even though he would like to score against Pirates, says it doesn’t matter who scores on the day as long as the team wins.



ALSO READ: Sundowns enjoy Champions League cruise in Burundi

“As an attacking player you are always eager to score, assist or just help your team to win in any way because that’s your role. Looking at the fact that I scored two goals in the last fixture is a morale booster for me going into this game,” said the Galaxy goal-poacher.

“I would love to have opportunities like that again in the upcoming fixture. But this doesn’t derail me from what we want to achieve as a team. Because even if I don’t score, the next player can score and what is important is to see the club go into the group stages. I just want to help the club to get an advantage of going into the next stage of the tournament.”