Sundowns enjoy Champions League cruise in Burundi

Lucas Ribeiro grabbed a brace and Peter Shalulile scored on his return to the side.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa (right) of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates after scoring a goal in Tanzania on Friday. Picture: Loveness Bernard/BackpagePix.

Mamelodi Sundowns have one leg in the group stage of the CAF Champions League following a 4-0 win over Burundian top-flight side Bumamuru at Azam Complex Stadium in Tanzania on Friday.

Lucas Ribeiro grabbed a first half brace as The Brazilians went into the break leading 3-0, with Lesiba Nku getting the other goal.

The game was played at a neutral venue as Bumamuru’s home ground doesn’t comply with CAF’s requirements to host inter-club matches.

Ribeiro put Sundowns in front 12 minutes into the game from the penalty spot. He doubled his side’s lead eight minutes before the break.

Nku joined in the party to essential kill the tie as a contest against Bumamuru who were making their champions league debut against the 2016 champions.

The left-footed Brazilian nearly completed his hat-trick on his champions league debut but he was denied by the crossbar three minutes after the interval.

Rulani Mokwena welcomed back lethal striker Peter Shalulile who made a goalscoring return from injury after coming off the bench to grab his side’s fourth.

The Namibian’s return comes at the right time, ahead of tough encounters against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in their next two matches. He was desperately missed in their last encounter against Amakhosi where their blunt attack needed a late equaliser from defender Khuliso Mudau.

Before the match, Aubrey Modiba called on his teammates not to underestimate Bumamuru and they produced a clinical performance to take the ascendancy against the Burundian Premier League champions.

The opposition is usually weaker at this stage of the competition. The Brazilians annihilated Seychelles outfit La Passe 15-1 on aggregate last season.

The return leg of the preliminary second round will be played two weeks from now. Sundowns are expected to secure a spot in the group stage of the competition where they will come against stiffer opponents.

Captain Zwane returns

Inspirational captain Themba Zwane started the game after recovering from a concussion he suffered in their last game – in the process he missed out on Bafana Bafana’s international friendlies against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Masandawana will take on the Buccaneers at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday and then turn their attention to another cup competition when they battle Chiefs in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal with the winner set to contest the final. They hold an away goal advantage from the first leg that ended in a 1-1 draw before the FIFA international break.